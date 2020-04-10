Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar frees journalist who was charged under terrorism law

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:59 IST
Myanmar frees journalist who was charged under terrorism law

A Myanmar journalist arrested on terrorism charges after publishing an interview with a spokesman for the Arakan Army rebel group was freed on Thursday and said police had told him they would not pursue the case. Nay Myo Lin, the editor-in-chief of Voice of Myanmar, was charged under sections of the Terrorism Act last week by a court in the second largest city, Mandalay, over a March 27 interview with the AA, which is waging a war in the conflict-torn western Rakhine region.

Mandalay police declined to comment on his release when contacted by phone. Reuters was unable to contact the court for comment. A government spokesman declined to comment. The government declared the AA a terrorist group last month after more than a year of intense fighting against the organization, which recruits from the mostly Buddhist ethnic Rakhine majority and seeks greater autonomy for the region.

In the March 27 article, the group’s spokesman gave his views about the designation. Nay Myo Lin told Reuters that police had told him they would not prosecute the case under the Terrorism Act, but that he had been asked to sign an agreement vowing to cooperate with any further questioning and had done so.

Myanmar’s army has filed several cases in recent years against reporters and news organizations covering the conflict in Rakhine, where about 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in 2017. Myanmar’s army filed a criminal complaint against Reuters in early March over a story about the conflict in Rakhine. It later said it would withdraw the complaint. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin and Nick Tattersall)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ensure treatment of pregnant women, dialysis patients despite lockdown: Vardhan to states

States need to be mindful that treatment or medical needs of pregnant women, dialysis patients and those suffering from ailments such as thalassemia are attended to despite the lockdown imposed to control the spread of COVID-19, Union Healt...

Pannun, SFJ booked for sedition in Punjab for instigating people through automated calls

Punjab police on Friday booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his banned pro-Khalistan outfit for sedition for making automated phone calls and instigating people against the curfew imposed by the state government to curb the spread of coronav...

6 new areas in Delhi declared containment zone

The Delhi government on Friday declared six more areas of the city as containment zone, taking the total numbers to 30 in the national capital amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. Six new containment zones includes, Nabi Karim, E pocke...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacketTiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the worlds top golfers over the next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020