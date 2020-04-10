Left Menu
77 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu today

A total of 77 new cases of coronavirus have been reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 911 in the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tami Nadu) | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 77 new cases of coronavirus have been reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 911 in the state. "77 new COVID19 cases reported in the state today; the total number of COVID19 cases in the state is 911," Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary CS Shanmugam said.

According to the state Health department, Out of the 77 new COVID19 positive cases, 70 people are those who had attended the event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area and their contacts. "Out of the 77 new COVID19 positive cases today, 70 are those who attended 'single source' event at Delhi and their contacts." Health Department said in a statement.

"Till today, 833 cases out of total 911 positive cases in the state are from 'single source' event at Delhi and their contacts," it further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

