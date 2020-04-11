Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM's Operation SHIELD prevented COVID-19 spread in Dilshad Garden, says Delhi Health Minister

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'Operation SHIELD' prevented the spread of coronavirus in Dilshad Garden area of the city, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 04:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 04:02 IST
CM's Operation SHIELD prevented COVID-19 spread in Dilshad Garden, says Delhi Health Minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's 'Operation SHIELD' prevented the spread of coronavirus in Dilshad Garden area of the city, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday. "I feared a massive COVID-19 outbreak at Dilshad Garden area after seven people were found positive. It was transmitted from a woman who returned from Saudi Arabia and was found COVID-19 positive," Jain said.

"After seven people were found COVID-19 positive, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal instructed to implement 'Operation SHIELD' at Dilshad Garden. It was the first time the operation was implemented under which 123 medical teams screened more than 15,000 people living in 4,032 houses. Thousands of people were quarantined and tests were done," he said. Sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracking, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checking are the key aspects of Operation SHIELD.

The hard work of the health officials and the successful implementation of the operation made Dilshad Garden coronavirus-free, he added. 81 people who had come in touch with the lady were traced and quarantined. CCTV cameras were used to find out the movement of her son and the places or the people he visited.

Curfew has been imposed now in Dilshad Garden and Old Seemapuri areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Italy extends nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3

Rome Italy, April 11 SputnikANI Italy is extending the nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3, but will reopen bookstores and childrens shops starting April 14, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday. Earlier in the day, the count...

NHL exec: Cities are offering to host neutral-site games

The NHL is listening to offers from venues around North America that are volunteering to host neutral-site playoff games. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly discussed the proposals with ESPN on Friday.The NHL season, like those of all other ...

When to open the country is the biggest decision he ever had to make: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said when to open up the country is going to be the biggest decision he ever had to make. In barely a few weeks, a booming American economy has literally come to a standstill due the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

U.S. approves $168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan -White House's Kudlow

The United States has approved 661,000 loans to small businesses totaling 168 billion under a program to address the fallout from the novel coronavirus epidemic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.Were now at 661,000 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020