Delhi youngster makes face shields using 3D printers for health workers

As healthcare workers are working day and night to combat coronavirus, a 20-year-old youngster from Delhi is also doing his bit by making face shields through his 3D printers for the 'frontline warriors'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 14:57 IST
The youngster, Udit Kakar, is manufacturing face shields through his 3D printers in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

As healthcare workers are working day and night to combat coronavirus, a 20-year-old youngster from Delhi is also doing his bit by making face shields through his 3D printers for the 'frontline warriors'. Udit Kakar is making these masks which can be used by health workers and medical staff while treating patients. The youth got this idea a few weeks back when his mother required a face shield in the hospital.

"My mother, who is a doctor, required these face shields in hospital. I want to make these shields available to as many doctors as possible," he told ANI. In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, there is a shortage of face masks and hand sanitisers in Delhi-NCR.

A couple of weeks back, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were using hand sanitisers and plastic face shields, which they have made themselves as makeshift Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while looking after COVID-19 patients. The doctors of the microbiology department have made hand sanitisers and face shields in their laboratory due to the shortage of personal protective gears in the hospital.

