Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC notice to Centre on plea to bring back stranded Indians in UAE

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:31 IST
HC notice to Centre on plea to bring back stranded Indians in UAE

The Kerala High Court on Saturday sought the central government's response to a petition seeking a direction to bring back Indians stranded in the UAE in view of outbreak of coronavirus in the gulf nation. Considering the plea by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Dubai, a Division Bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly directed the Centre to file an affidavit on the steps taken by it to ensure the safety of Indians living there and bring back those stuck in the Gulf countries.

In its plea, KMCC, the organisation for non-resident Indians from Kerala, sought directions to the Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation to provide exemptions in the international air travel ban to bring back those Indians stranded in the UAE. The petitioners noted that those who return could be kept in quarantine as per the protocol of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Observing that Kerala was doing a good job in defending the coronavirus spread in the state, the Court, however, asked whether the state government would be in a position to tackle, if a large number of expatriates return. The counsel for the central government informed the Court that a nodal officer has been appointed to deal with the situation in the Gulf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

IIT Guwahati develops low-cost system to disinfect large spaces

To battle coronavirus, experts at Indian Institute of Technology IIT Guwahati have developed a disinfection system that can be used to sanitise large areas in the houses and in public transport, including metros and buses. The system is low...

Evaluating grip strength to identify early diabetes

To provide healthcare practitioners with an easy-to-perform and time-efficient screening tool for type 2 diabetes T2DM, researchers have developed a valuable new grip strength metrics. The practitioners can use this assessment of normalised...

Belarus soccer continues amid virus anxiety and empty stands

Belarus is the only country in Europe still playing soccer amid the coronavirus pandemic but a growing number of fans are boycotting league matches, anxious about catching the disease.In the western city of Grodno, local team FC Neman Grodn...

Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days

The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain fell for a third consecutive day on Saturday, with 510 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours -- the smallest overnight increase since March 23.Spains total death toll from COVID-19 disease rose t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020