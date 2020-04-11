Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK HC seeks status report on restoration of 4G services as students suffer

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:42 IST
JK HC seeks status report on restoration of 4G services as students suffer

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has asked for a status report on restoration of 4G services after it was informed that non-availability of high-speed Internet was hampering studies of students who were confined to their homes because of the lockdown to curb coronavirus cases. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Gita Mittal passed these directions after hearing amicus curiae Monika Kholi on a Public Interest Litigation.

Justice Mittal has been regularly reviewing the responses of the administrations of JK and Ladakh in tackling the coronavirus situation. She has been holding regular video-conference hearings with all stakeholders involved in the fight against COVID-19. During the video-conference held on Friday, Kohli made a vehement submission that on account of non-availability of the 4G services, the students in the Union Territories were unable to access the educational courses being sent by institutions.

The noted lawyer drew attention of the court that all colleges and schools on the directions of the universities and CBSE were providing study material and classes online but students of the two union territories could not access or even download the files due to lack of high speed Internet. Because of this, Kohli said, the students would lag behind compared to those from the rest of the country and urged for immediate restoration of 4G Internet.

Additional Solicitor General Vishal Sharma informed the court that this issue is under consideration before the Supreme Court in a PIL filed by the 'Foundation for Media Professionals' and a notice has been issued by the apex court. However, after hearing the issue, the division bench, that also comprised Justice Rahnesh Oswal, asked the home secretaries of the both the union territories to submit a status report before the court.

The CBSE, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan and other school boards and universities have began holding online classes for its students from earlier this month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Dubrovnik residents look to the past to understand coronavirus lockdown

The streets of Dubrovnik, known as a location for the Game of Thrones series and host to 1 million tourists last year alone, have remained empty since early March when Croatia closed its borders to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Ni...

Singapore confirms 191 new coronavirus infections, eighth death

Singapores health ministry confirmed 191 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total in the city-state to 2,299.The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try and curb a recent surge in infections, also re...

Nalco to fund 200-bedded Covid-19 hospital in Odisha

State-run miner Nalco will fund an exclusive 200-bedded hospital for COVID-19 patients in Odisha, the company said on Saturday. Showing commitment and solidarity with the home state in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, National Aluminium...

BSF extends helping hand to villagers of border areas

The Border Security Force BSF has been extending help to the needy villagers in border areas during the 21-day lockdown imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, officials said on Saturday. The BSFs Guwahati Frontier distributed grocery...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020