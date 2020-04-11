Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 St Stephens Hospital staff move Delhi HC against their sacking during coronavirus outbreak

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:03 IST
5 St Stephens Hospital staff move Delhi HC against their sacking during coronavirus outbreak
The petition, moved by the ex-support staff of St Stephens Hospital Healthcare Facility in Gurgaon, contended that the decision was taken without giving any notice or opportunity to hear them. Image Credit: ANI

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court by five employees of St Stephens Hospital challenging the facility's decision to sack them from its Gurgaon branch during the coronavirus outbreak. The petition, moved by the ex-support staff of St Stephens Hospital Healthcare Facility in Gurgaon, contended that the decision was taken without giving any notice or opportunity to hear them.

The decision was taken on March 30 by the management of St Stephens Hospital, located at Tis Hazari here, as it was closing its Gurgaon facility, the plea said. However, no one else was terminated by the hospital, the petition claimed.

Apart from the hospital, the petition has arrayed the ministries of Home Affairs and Labour and Employment as parties in the matter. The petitioners have contended that the decision was in violation of the advisories issued by the Labour Ministry on March 20 and March 23 which had "specifically directed that persons engaged contractually or casually with either public or private establishments not be terminated during the coronavirus outbreak".

The petition said that due to their termination, the petitioners have been left without any means of livelihood for themselves and their families during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. "That such termination at this catastrophic juncture is inhumane and in the teeth of the two advisories," the petition said.

It sought quashing of the March 30 decision taken by the St Stephens Hospital management or a direction to continue employing them while COVID-19 pandemic subsists in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Colts sign veteran FB Nix

The Indianapolis Colts signed former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix on Saturday, multiple outlets reported. Terms were not disclosed.Primarily used as a lead blocker in Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old Nix made the Pro Bowl in 2017. ...

Trouble doctors, paramedics and face action: Noida police warns landlords, residential societies

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Saturday issued prohibitory orders under a central law to prevent landlords and residential societies from pressuring doctors and paramedical staff to vacate premises, officials said. The prohibitory orders ...

COVID-19: Mobile app to track home quarantined people in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has launched a mobile app to track home quarantined people in the Union Territory to ensure that they are following the laid down norms. The app -- CVD Tracker -- has been developed to identify and geo-fence sp...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 1069; death toll is 19: Authorities.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 1069 death toll is 19 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020