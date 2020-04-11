Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chief ministers raised issues of dipping revenue, livelihoods during interaction with PM: Narayanasamy

Several chief ministers raised issues concerning people including loss of livelihoods due to the crisis created by COVID-19 during their interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought funds from Centre due to their dipping revenues, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 23:09 IST
Chief ministers raised issues of dipping revenue, livelihoods during interaction with PM: Narayanasamy
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. Image Credit: ANI

Several chief ministers raised issues concerning people including loss of livelihoods due to the crisis created by COVID-19 during their interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought funds from Centre due to their dipping revenues, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Saturday. Talking to media persons through video conference, Narayanasamy said the chief ministers pointed out that states do not have sufficient funds because economic activity was at a virtual standstill.

He said they raised issues concerning unorganised labour, agriculture labour, construction and migrant labours, small shop owners and MSMEs. He said the states demanded a moratorium on dues to be paid to the Centre and extension of the limit under the FRBM Act.

They also sought full-proof mechanism for supply of essential commodities. Narayanasamy said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee complained that when the country was facing COVID-19, some governors and Lieutenant Governors were "playing politics".

The Congress leader said she told the Prime Minister that they should not "interfere" in the day-to-day administration. The chief ministers also sought a moratorium on loans by industries and package for them.

He said Puducherry has not received money from the Centre during the lockdown but they had taken a series of welfare measures for vulnerable sections. "The GST compensation has not come for the last four months," he said, adding that the union territory was facing problems due to insufficient revenue.

Naryanasamy said Telangana Chief Minister pointed out that revenue of state had come to one-tenth of the earlier figure. The Congress leader said that Modi told the meeting that farm activity should continue.

He said the Prime Minister also said that hospitals should treat not only for the coronavirus affected people but also other normal patients who are suffering. Narayansamy said the central government will give guidelines to the states to start various activities in a graded manner and there was a suggestion to divide construction industry into green, orange and red zones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

Apple, Google plan software to slow virus, joining global debate on tracking

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

No proper treatment, no ambulance for child; 3-yr-old dies

A three-year-old child died in Bihars Jehanabad district allegedly due to lack of proper treatment at a hospital here and non-availability of an ambulance to take him to a Patna facility, triggering the authorities to suspend the manager of...

Bangladesh executes ex-Army officer of assassinating Bangabandhu

Bangladesh has executed a former military captain for his involvement in the 1975 coup in which the countrys founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated, nearly four-and-a-half decades after the massacre. Abdul Majed was hang...

Jamia Coordination Committee's media coordinator held for anti-CAA stir in Jaffrabad in Feb

The media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee was arrested on Saturday in connection with protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhis Jaffrabad earlier this year, police said. Safoora Zargar, an MPhil student ...

Lockdown extended in T'gana till April 30 due to coronavirus outbreak

The Telangana government on Saturday decided to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Noting that the state shares a long border with Maharashtra, where the virus spread is rapid, Chief Minister K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020