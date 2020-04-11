Govt ignoring plight of Indians living in COVID-19 hotspots abroad: Congress

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday said that the central government cannot shake off its responsibility towards the Indians living in foreign countries, especially in the Gulf, in the midst of coronavirus pandemic. Venugopal noted that there has been a substantial increase in coronavirus cases in the Gulf/West Asian countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

"Since a vast number of them working in the informal sectors have been living in makeshift labour camps, they have been facing difficulties to follow even social distancing protocol amidst this global pandemic. The fear of community transmission and lack of access to immediate medical help including testing as well as treatment has put their lives in great peril," he underlined. "It is a matter of concern that, Indian embassies and missions abroad are woefully lacking a comprehensive and practical approach to deal with this unprecedented global health crisis," added the Congress leader

He further said that the Indian government cannot leave its citizens at the mercy of fate and should take immediate measures to ensure the safety of the citizens stranded in the COVID-19 hotspots abroad. Measures such as ensuring massive testing and providing medical help should be chalked out on an urgent basis to sort out this humanitarian crisis, he demanded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.