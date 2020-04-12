Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: Cop's hand chopped off, others injured in attack by 'Nihangs' in Patiala, Punjab

A policeman's hand was chopped off and few others were injured when a group of Nihangs (an armed order of the Sikh community) allegedly attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday, police said.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-04-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 10:57 IST
Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab . Image Credit: ANI

According to Dinkar Gupta, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) Harjeet Singh's hand got cut off in the incident and he was immediately rushed to the PGI Chandigarh for surgery. Calling it an "unfortunate incident", the DGP tweeted: "A group of Nihangs injured a few Police officers and a Mandi Board official at Sabzi Mandi, Patiala. ASI Harjeet Singh whose hand got cut-off has reached PGI Chandigarh."

Gupta spoke to PGI's Director who has deputed top plastic surgeons of PGI for the police officer's surgery, which has begun. The DGP said that the Nihang group will be arrested and action will be initiated against them soon.

"I have spoken to Director of PGI who has deputed top plastic surgeons of PGI for surgery, which just started. The Nihang group will be arrested and further action will be taken soon," he said. The DGP further said that all of them are praying to Waheguru for the ASI's full recovery. (ANI)

