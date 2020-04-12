Left Menu
Development News Edition

HS Phoolka condemns attack on Punjab cops, calls for trial to be completed in 10 days

Denouncing the attack on Punjab cops and others, allegedly by "Nihangs", senior advocate and prominent Sikh leader HS Phoolka on Sunday said that police need to file a chargesheet against the accused within two days and trial in the case should be completed in 10 days.

ANI | Barnala (Punjab) | Updated: 12-04-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:27 IST
HS Phoolka condemns attack on Punjab cops, calls for trial to be completed in 10 days
Senior advocate and prominent Sikh leader HS Phoolka (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Denouncing the attack on Punjab cops and others, allegedly by "Nihangs", senior advocate and prominent Sikh leader HS Phoolka on Sunday said that police need to file a chargesheet against the accused within two days and trial in the case should be completed in 10 days. "Attack on them by Nihang Sikhs is condemnable, the strictest action should be taken and the way it is being seen in the video, a case of attempt to murder should be made out against culprits," said Phoolka in a statement.

"Police need to file chargesheet within two days and trial in the case should be completed in 10 days, as courts are also free nowadays. I am talking to the Punjab DGP regarding this," he said. He stressed that the whole country is going through a difficult phase and the role of the health sector and police personnel is very important in this battle and they are on duty to serve the people day and night.

Earlier in the day, seven persons were arrested after a policeman's hand was chopped off and few others were injured when a group of Nihangs (an armed order of the Sikh community) attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district on Sunday, police said. The officer is currently undergoing surgery at PGI Chandigarh. The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Iran's death toll from coronavirus rises by 117 to 4,474 -ministry

Irans death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 117 in the past day to 4,474, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday. The Islamic Republic has recorded 71,686 cases of the new coronavirus which causes the disease, Jahanpur sa...

Despite challenges, Manipur's start-ups doing home delivery during lockdown

Driven by young entrepreneurs, start-ups in Manipur are rising to the occasion to home deliver essential items and groceries, overcoming myriad challenges during the lockdown in the absence of major players likes BigBasket, Grofers, Amazon ...

Online, in parking lots and on TV, U.S. Christians face uncommon Easter

Online, on television and even in their cars in church parking lots, American Christians will, due to the coronavirus pandemic, observe an Easter Sunday unlike any they have lived through.Governors and health authorities across the United S...

Bangladesh announces coronavirus farm relief package, India seen extending lockdown

Bangladesh on Sunday announced a relief package worth about 1.7 billion to help farmers struggling because of restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, with neighbouring India expected to further extend its nationwide lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020