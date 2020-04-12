Left Menu
Number of containment zones in Delhi will be increased in 2-3 days: Kejriwal

The number of containment zones in the national capital will be increased in next 2-3 days to contain the increasing number of coronavirus cases, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 20:29 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking at a press conference on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The number of containment zones in the national capital will be increased in next 2-3 days to contain the increasing number of coronavirus cases, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. "The number of containment zones will be increased in Delhi in the next 2-3 days. Also, we are starting a sanitisation drive on a large-scale in the red zones or containment zones," said Kejriwal during the daily press briefing.

He further said that wherever confirmed coronavirus cases are being found, those areas will be declared as containment zones and 'Operation Shield' will be conducted there. "A total of 33-35 containment zones have already been identified till now," he said while adding that "the containment zones have already been declared as red zones and the high-risk zones will be declared as orange zones."

"We will start massive sanitation drives in these zones from tomorrow," he added. Speaking about the sanitisation drive, the Chief Minister said: "PI Industries has given us 10 high-tech Japanese machines free of cost. A single machine can sanitise 20,000 sq metre per hour. Besides, 50 machines of the Delhi Jal Board, which are smaller in size, will be used."

He also said the government will be depositing Rs 5,000 each in the account of drivers of the autorickshaw, Gramin Sewa and taxis. "If the autorickshaw drivers, Gramin Sewa and taxi drivers have a valid driving license and valid current badge, then they need to submit their bank account number on the website of Delhi Transport Department so that the government can deposit Rs 5,000 in their accounts. The website of the Transport Department website will open tomorrow," added Kejriwal. (ANI)

