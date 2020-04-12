95 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal: State Health Department
The total number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 95 in West Bengal on Sunday, the state health department said.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:39 IST
The total number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 95 in West Bengal on Sunday, the state health department said. According to a state health bulletin, 7 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state till date.
It further said that here are 7 ICMR authorised testing centres and 64 COVID-19 hospitals in the state. West Bengal Government made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with a mask or any other available piece of cloth in public places, to avoid transmission of COVID-19.
With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
