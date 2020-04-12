Combatting COVID-19: Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters install sanitisation gate to disinfect vehicles
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army in Kolkata has installed a sanitisation gate to disinfect vehicles entering the premises.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 23:21 IST
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army in Kolkata has installed a sanitisation gate to disinfect vehicles entering the premises. Meanwhile, according to the State Health Department, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 95 in West Bengal on Sunday.
7 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in the state till date. West Bengal Government made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with a mask or any other available piece of cloth in public places, to avoid transmission of COVID-19. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Eastern Command
- Indian Army
- COVID
- Kolkata
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
5 Pak supported terrorist killed, 5 own Special Force troops also lost: Indian Army
Indian Army facilitates safe return of 21-year-old man who crosses into China in March
Indian Army postpones its bi-annual Army Commanders' Conference in view of COVID-19
Indian Army facilitates safe return of 21-year-old man who crosses into China in March
Larsen & Toubro wins 'large' contract from Indian Army for advanced IT-enabled network