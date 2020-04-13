Left Menu
Man arrested for thrashing vegetable vendor in Delhi

A man was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly thrashing a vegetable vendor with a stick at Tajpur road after the latter refused to remove his makeshift shop from the area.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A man was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly thrashing a vegetable vendor with a stick at Tajpur road after the latter refused to remove his makeshift shop from the area. The accused, who has been identified as Praveen Babbar, runs a tour and travel business.

"On enquiry, Babaar stated that he had asked the vegetable vendor to move from there as lockdown had been enforced but he didn't do so. Seeing this Babbar got angry and assaulted the vegetable seller," a police official said. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

An investigation was initiated in the matter after a video, in which one person was seen asking the name and address of a vegetable seller and later beating him with a stick, was sent to the Twitter account of Delhi Police. "Enquiry was made into the matter after a motorcycle was seen in the video. The owner of the vehicle informed that the incident took place at Tajpur Road and identified the person who hit the vegetable seller," the official said.

Police said that the victim has also been traced and an FIR has been registered in the matter under Sections 153 (provocation), 355 (criminal force), 298 (intent to wound religious feelings) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Badarpur police station. (ANI)

