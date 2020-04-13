PM Modi likely to talk of way forward to combat COVID-19 crisis in his address to nation tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday, the last day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, where he is expected to talk of the way forward to combat the crisis. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on April 14, 2020," the PMO India said in a tweet. The Prime Minister had on Saturday held consultations with the Chief Ministers through video-conferencing.

He had said that there seems to be a consensus among states on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks and emphasised that the motto of the government earlier was 'Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai' (If life is there, the world is there) but now is 'Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi' (Life also, the world also). His thrust on 'Jaan Bhi and Jahan Bhi' appears to be an indication of some relaxation in restrictions. It indicates the government's desire that economic activity should also gather some pace in a manner that the fight to contain the coronavirus is not affected.

Three weeks ago in his address to the nation in which he announced 21-day lockdown in the country, Prime Minister Modi had talked of 'Jaan Hai To Jahan Hai,' stressing the urgent need to save lives. In an indication of government's thinking, ministers and senior officials resumed working from offices on Monday while following the social distancing norms. The ministers held meetings related to COVID-19.

There have been suggestions that the country could be divided into red, orange, and green zones based on COVID-19 cases and some industries could be allowed in orange and green zones, while taking precautions against the disease. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said after the CMs' meeting with the Prime Minister that a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had said that last week that the lockdown could not be indefinite and his government was also looking for ways to extricate the state from the restrictions and enable it to function as it battles coronavirus. In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had said that if the situation is not brought under control in the next three weeks, the country could go back 21 years and that several families would be devastated forever.

He had urged the people to do just one thing in the next 21 days -- to stay inside their homes. "India is at a stage where our current actions will determine how much we are able to minimise the impact of this disaster. It's time to consistently keep strengthening our resolve. It's time to exercise caution at every step. You have to remember that 'Jaan Hai, To Jahaan Hai'. This is the time for patience and discipline. Until the lockdown situation remains, we must keep our resolve. We must keep our promise" he had said. (ANI)

