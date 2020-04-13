Keeping majority of Markaz attendees in quarantine helped to contain COVID-19 spread: SN Shrivastava

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Monday said that the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital is under control as majority of the people who attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event have been put under quarantine. "We have quarantined the corona carriers of Tablighi Jamaat. Majority of people were directly taken to quarantine centres from Markaz. This helped in containing the COVID-19," Srivastava told ANI.

He further said that a case has been registered in this matter. Earlier today, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that 746 out of the 1,154 coronavirus cases in the national capital are from Markaz area, which emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot after hundreds of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event last month tested positive for the virus. (ANI)

