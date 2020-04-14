Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkish parliament passes bill to release thousands from prison amid coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 04:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 04:10 IST
Turkish parliament passes bill to release thousands from prison amid coronavirus

Turkey's parliament on Tuesday passed a law that will allow the release of tens of thousands of prisoners to ease overcrowding in jails and protect detainees from the coronavirus, but which critics slam for excluding those jailed on terrorism charges.

President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party and nationalist MHP allies supported the bill, which was accepted with 279 votes for and 51 votes against, deputy parliament speaker Sureyya Sadi Bilgic said. The law will open the way for the temporary release of around 45,000 prisoners to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Those eligible will be released under judicial control until the end of May and the Justice Ministry will be able to extend the period twice by a maximum of two months each time, according to the law.

A similar number would be released permanently under a separate part of the legislation aimed at reducing prison overcrowding. Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul said on Monday there were 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among prisoners, including three deaths. He said 79 prison personnel had also tested positive, along with a total of 80 judges and prosecutors, judiciary personnel and forensic science personnel.

The law has been criticised by opposition parties for excluding those jailed on terrorism charges, which include journalists and politicians swept up in a crackdown following a coup attempt in 2016. Under the crackdown since 2016, the number of prisoners has risen to nearly 300,000 - the second-largest prison population in Europe and the most overcrowded prison system as of January 2019, according to data from the Council of Europe.

Around 50,000 people convicted or jailed pending trial on terrorism charges are excluded, according to an opposition parliamentarian. Turan Aydogan, parliamentarian from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said the law should have been designed to protect freedom of thought.

"You lock up whoever criticises. We tried to find a solution here but you are neutral," he said, addressing AKP and MHP members in parliament. The independence of Turkey's judiciary has been hotly debated in recent years, with critics saying court rulings are influenced by politicians. Erdogan and his AK Party say the judiciary makes its decisions independently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

The International Monetary Fund IMF and the World Bank are providing emergency funds to developing and low-income countries across the world to strengthen their efforts to battle the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Following is a list of cou...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares seen higher but economic woes may cap gains

Asian stocks were set for a modest bounce on Tuesday as U.S. stock futures edged higher, although fears the coronavirus could drag on the global economy for months are likely to temper investor confidence.E-Mini futures for the SP 500 nudge...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Shes got everything you want Ionescu to shine in WNBA draftOregons Sabrina Ionescu is set to seize the spotlight in Fridays virtual WNBA draft, as players and coaches stay behind closed ...

Soccer-Brazilian football not likely to restart any time soon: CBF

The chance of Brazilian football restarting in May is more of a hope than an expectation, the secretary general of the Brazilian Football Confederation CBF said on Monday. Brazilian football was suspended last month because of the spread of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020