N.Korea fired multiple short-range cruise missiles into sea - S.Korea military

N.Korea fired multiple short-range cruise missiles into sea - S.Korea militaryReuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2020 10:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 10:35 IST
North Korea launched what is believed to be multiple short-range cruise missiles into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Tuesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
South Korea's military is monitoring for more developments, and South Korean and U.S. intelligence officials were conducting more analysis of the launch, the JCS said.
