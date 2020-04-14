Economic cost of lockdown is nothing compared to people's lives: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus pandemic may have affected the country's economy but the cost is worth paying in order to save the lives of the citizens. "It is evident from the experience of the past few days that we have chosen the right path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From economy's point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now, but compared to the lives of Indian citizens, it is nothing," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation today.

Modi said that the path that India has taken within its limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today. The Prime Minister also announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging coronavirus cases in the country.

"I have been in continuous touch with the states on how the fight against corona should progress in India. Everyone has suggested that the lockdown should be continued. Many states have in fact already decided and declared to continue the lockdown," Modi said. "Keeping all the suggestions in mind, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will have to be extended till May 3. Each and every one of us will have to remain in the lockdown till May 3. During this time, we must continue maintaining discipline in the way we have been doing till now," he said.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of the lockdown. India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

