PM quotes from Yajurveda to convey message of awareness against coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday used a shloka from Yajurveda to sum up his nearly 25-minutes long televised address to the nation in which he announced the extension of lockdown till May 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 12:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday used a shloka from Yajurveda to sum up his nearly 25-minutes long televised address to the nation in which he announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. The Prime Minister, who was seen covering his mouth and nose with a traditional 'gamchha' used "Vayam Rashtre Jagrutyaa" and explained the meaning of the mantra as "We will all keep our nation eternal and awakened".

Prime Minister Modi also announced that the country will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today. However, he indicated at easing of lockdown restrictions in the places where there is no hotspot after April 20.

"Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. The states which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," Modi said. Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

