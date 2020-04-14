Union Cabinet to meet at Prime Minister's residence on Wednesday

A meeting of the Union Cabinet is scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening at the Prime Minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital. Earlier today in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country will remain under lockdown till May 3 to contain COVID-19 cases.

The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by the Prime Minister last month, was slated to end today. However, he also indicated at easing of lockdown restrictions in the places where there is no hotspot after April 20. Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have already announced the extension of lockdown.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged/migrated and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

