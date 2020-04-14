Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown extension a game-changer, sure people will follow norms: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday termed the lockdown as a "game-changer" in the fight against the coronavirus and expressed confidence that people will have a "positive response" to the decision and will follow it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:15 IST
Lockdown extension a game-changer, sure people will follow norms: Prakash Javadekar
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday termed the lockdown as a "game-changer" in the fight against the coronavirus and expressed confidence that people will have a "positive response" to the decision and will follow it. "The Prime Minister's speech today was a dialogue with the people of India. It reflected the leader's determination to save the country from coronavirus. It shows the most sensitive part of the leadership, where he cares for every class of citizens," Javadekar told ANI here.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation wherein he announced the extension of the lockdown, which was slated to end today, till May 3, and urged people to follow the norms. "He (PM Modi) has a plan afoot, which will be announced tomorrow, about what can be allowed and what cannot be allowed after April 20. However, he has essentially appealed to continue the lockdown," Javadekar said.

"Discipline has to be maintained. This will be a game-changer. We can win and we will win this fight against coronavirus. Many countries have failed but we will win with the support of the people," he added. The Union Minister also urged scientists across the country to come forward to develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

"We are committed to fighting the menace of coronavirus. I am sure people will follow the lockdown extension," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Home Affairs immigration measures apply only to foreign nationals

The Department of Home Affairs has outlined temporary measures that have been put in place to address immigration matters during the lockdown period.The temporary measures were introduced after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the Nationa...

UK media regular to assess ITV programme over 5G-coronavirus conspiracy comments

Britains media regulator Ofcom is assessing a program on broadcaster ITV after a presenter questioned why the mainstream media had slapped down a conspiracy theory linking the spread of the coronavirus to 5G masts.Eamonn Holmes said on Mond...

Pvt sector employers directed not to lay off workers

Bengaluru, Apr 14 PTI The Karnataka labour department has directed private sector employers in the state not to lay off workers and pay them wages on the due date without any deduction during the lock down. The labour department has issued ...

Israeli PM and rival look to finalise emergency unity deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his chief rival met Tuesday in a final effort to finalize an agreement on an emergency government that would tackle the coronavirus threat and prevent yet another costly and divisive election am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020