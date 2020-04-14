Kerala HC notifies procedure to move pleas during midsummer vacation

Kerala High Court on Tuesday notified the procedure to be followed by those concerned in moving pleas during the court's midsummer vacation. Petitions will be taken up by the court via video-conferencing during this time.

It has been intimated that all participants of the video conference would need to download the required app on to the device that they plan to use for video conferencing, the court said.

The High Court said that all participants must adhere to the prescribed dress code while attending the video conference and added that the participants shall also refrain from using any recording device to record the proceedings during the video conference. (ANI)

