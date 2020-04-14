Left Menu
Army doctor involved in anti-COVID operations tests positive

An Indian Army Doctor involved in the anti-COVID-19 operations has tested positive for Coronavirus taking the tally of infected person in the 1.3 million-strong force to five.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An Indian Army Doctor involved in the anti-COVID-19 operations has tested positive for Coronavirus taking the tally of infected person in the 1.3 million-strong force to five. "The Army doctor is posted in the national capital as part of the Army headquarters and was involved in the anti-COVID operations," Army sources told ANI on Tuesday.

As a precautionary measure, the contact history of the officer has been traced and all those people who came in touch with him have been isolated, they said. The Army doctor of the rank of Lieutenant Colonel has been involved in the preparation of facilities and infrastructure for tackling the menace of COVID-19.

The Lieutenant Colonel is the second doctor and the fifth person in the force to have been infected with COVID-19. The first army personnel to have been infected was a jawan in Ladakh, who was infected by his father. The second case was that of another doctor in Kolkata who had returned from Delhi. Meanwhile, one case each from Dehradun and Pune have also been reported. (ANI)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

