Nine new COVID-19 cases in Nagpur, total count stands at 53

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur climbed to 53 after nine new positive cases were reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:24 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur climbed to 53 after nine new positive cases were reported on Tuesday. "The COVId-19 positive cases in Nagpur rise to 53 after nine new cases today. The number of negative cases till today is 434 and patients recovered and discharged is 10 and under treatment is 43," Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said in a tweet.

According to the latest report, the total number of positive cases in Maharashtra stands at 2,455. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 10,363, including 8,988 active cases. So far, 1,035 patients have been cured and discharged while 339 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

