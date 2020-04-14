Left Menu
Migrant workers gathered at Bandra railway station, were unhappy with extension of lockdown: Mumbai Police

Around 1500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station premises on Tuesday and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed, Mumbai Police said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:38 IST
Mumbai police PRO DCP Pranaya Ashok (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Around 1500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station premises on Tuesday and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed, Mumbai Police said. "Today at 4 pm, around 1500 people gathered at Bandra railway station premises. Many of them were migrant labourers. They were unhappy with the extension of the lockdown and wanted to go back to their homes. They had placed their demand before administration," Mumbai police PRO DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

He said local police officials went to the spot and light force had to be used as section of crowd turned violent. "Local police officials went to the spot talked to them and tried to convince them. During this, a section of the crowd turned violent so light force had to be used to bring them under control. The crowd was dispersed. Police is deployed there. The situation is normal and peaceful," he said.

The 21-day nationwide lockdown, which was to end on Tuesday, has been extended till May 3. The lockdown has been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

