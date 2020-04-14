Three new COVID-19 positive cases in Jharkhand, state tally rises to 27

Three new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday, taking the state tally to 27.

"Two persons who tested positive are from Ranchi's Hindpiri area and one is from Simdega. The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 27," State Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,815 including 9,272 active cases, 1,189 cured/discharged and 353 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier on Tuesday. (ANI)

