Egyptian security exchanges gunfire with a "terrorist group" in Cairo - state TV

Egyptian security exchanges gunfire with a "terrorist group" in Cairo - state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-04-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:30 IST
Egyptian security forces on Tuesday exchanged gunfire with a "terrorist group" near central Cairo, state TV said.
The exchange took place in the al-Amiyira district, the station said, asking residents to stay indoors. No more information was immediately available.
