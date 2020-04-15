Left Menu
Russia says world powers have agreed to hold five-way summit, date to be agreed - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:12 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have agreed to hold a summit, but the date and agenda are still under discussion, the RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in January proposed holding a summit between the leaders of Russia, China, the United States, France, and Britain this year to discuss the conflict in Libya and other global problems.

Lavrov made the comments on Tuesday, RIA said.

