Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top China official in HK urges national security law 'as soon as possible'

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:43 IST
Top China official in HK urges national security law 'as soon as possible'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

China's most senior official in Hong Kong said on Wednesday the city should work to introduce national security legislation "as soon as possible" as violent protests last year had undermined its rule of law, prosperity, and stability. Luo Huining, chief of the Liaison Office and the most senior mainland political official based in the Chinese-ruled city, made the remarks during a speech commemorating China's National Security Education Day.

In some of his strongest comments since taking office in January, Luo said national security was an obvious shortcoming in the former British colony and criticized what he described as foreign forces interfering in Hong Kong's affairs. "If the ant-hill eroding the rule of law is not cleared, the dam of national security will be destroyed and the wellbeing of all Hong Kong residents will be damaged," Luo said.

"There's a need to put effort into maintaining the national security legal system and enforcement system as soon as possible." Previous attempts to draft a new national security law for Hong Kong, known as Article 23, were met with mass protests in 2003 and abandoned.

Hours after Luo spoke, China's State Council said it had removed Yang Jian from his post as vice-director of Hong Kong's Liaison Office, turning the spotlight on management changes among Beijing's top representatives in the city.

BROAD FREEDOMS

Hong Kong returned to Beijing in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that guarantees its broad freedoms not seen in mainland China, and its high degree of autonomy is widely seen as key to its prosperity as an international financial hub. The Hong Kong Bar Association on Tuesday called on Beijing to exercise restraint in its comments on affairs in Hong Kong, warning that its views could be perceived as interference.

In a special report published on Tuesday, three of Hong Kong's top judges told Reuters that the independence of the city's judicial system is under assault from the Communist Party leadership in Beijing. The judiciary, they said, is in a fight for its survival. Anti-government protests escalated in June last year and evolved into a broad pro-democracy campaign, with many activists also angry about what they see as Beijing's tightening grip over the city.

China denies meddling and blames the West for fomenting unrest. While the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing restrictions aimed at stemming it has seen a lull in protests in the past few months, the unrest posed the biggest political challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hong Kong's Secretary for Security John Lee, speaking at the same event as Luo, expressed concern over "homegrown terrorism" in the city, while police chief Chris Tang said violent protests would not be tolerated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Koreans brave coronavirus to vote, ruling party set for win

South Korean President Moon Jae-ins ruling party is projected to win a general election on Wednesday, exit polls showed, as mask-wearing voters cast their ballots under strict precautions against the novel coronavirus. The election was clos...

UK minister hails India-UK ties in COVID-19 fight as paracetamol hits shelves

The British government has hailed India-UK trade ties as the first consignment of 2,800,000 packets of paracetamol from India is set to be distributed across the countrys supermarkets and retailers to stem the spread of the coronavirus pand...

Cycling-Tour de France postponed, to be held from Aug 29-Sept 20

The Tour de France has been postponed to Aug. 29-Sept 20 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the International Cycling Union UCI said on Wednesday. French president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that no public event would take place in ...

This is how Taapsee Pannu likes to celebrate her birthdays!

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is on a photo-sharing spree these days, on Wednesday shared yet another throwback picture, and revealed that likes her birthday celebrations to be the old school way with family around. The 32-year-old took to Insta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020