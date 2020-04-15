Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress councillor tests positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat

A Congress councillor has tested positive for COVID-19, said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Wednesday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:09 IST
Congress councillor tests positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Congress councillor has tested positive for COVID-19, said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Wednesday. The development comes after a local Congress MLA, who attended a high-level meeting called by the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Earlier today, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was examined by doctors in Gandhinagar for COVID-19 symptoms. The doctors said that the Chief Minister has no symptoms and is fit and fine. According to the Union Health Ministry, Gujarat has recorded 650 cases of coronavirus, out of which 59 have been cured/discharged and 28 have died.

With 1,076 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of virus cases rose to 11,439, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the total cases, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 377. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ready Assist offers free emergency vehicle breakdown service

Hyderabad, Apr 15 PTI Ready Assist, a Bengaluru-based 24x7 roadside assistance provider, has come forward to provide free breakdown service to doctors, police and emergency vehicles. The company would assist them with technical support to r...

Japan sees more CIVID-19 patients and a dire projection

About 850,000 people could be seriously sickened by the coronavirus in Japan and almost half of them could die if no social distancing or other measures are followed, according to a government-commissioned estimate released on Wednesday. Ja...

S.Koreans brave coronavirus to vote, ruling party set for win

South Korean President Moon Jae-ins ruling party is projected to win a general election on Wednesday, exit polls showed, as mask-wearing voters cast their ballots under strict precautions against the novel coronavirus. The election was clos...

UK minister hails India-UK ties in COVID-19 fight as paracetamol hits shelves

The British government has hailed India-UK trade ties as the first consignment of 2,800,000 packets of paracetamol from India is set to be distributed across the countrys supermarkets and retailers to stem the spread of the coronavirus pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020