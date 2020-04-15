6 IAS officers tasked to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in Bhubaneswar

Odisha government has given the additional charge to six senior IAS officers to tackle COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city, as the total coronavirus cases increased to 46 on Wednesday. These officers will oversee the containment activities in the city and will work with other authorities for contact tracing of positive COVID-19 patients, household surveillance and for supplying essential commodities in the containment zones.

According to the state's Health Department, Odisha has reported a total of 60 positive cases of COVID-19, out of which 46 cases are from Bhubaneswar. India's tally of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 11,439, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

