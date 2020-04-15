Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 15

DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 15

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel hold a news conference as Brussels urges 27 EU member states to coordinate easing of their national coronavirus lockdown restrictions - 0900 GMT. ** DUBAI - Qatar Foundation hosted webinar featuring WHO officials discussing solutions, challenges and lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis - 1700 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds government meeting including with Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest coronavirus outbreak developments across the world - 1400 GMT. BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers will meet tomorrow by secure video conference to discuss the Alliance's response to the COVID-19 crisis. DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund publishes its regional economic outlook for the Middle East and central Asia.

BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers discuss further support for economies ravaged by coronavirus. BRUSSELS - EU health ministers discuss the outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors convene video conference

BELFAST/NEW YORK – 107th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. South Korea - South Korean National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 16 ** BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers meet to discuss the bloc's response to the coronavirus crisis after they agreed on a rescue package last week. ** BRUSSELS - European Parliament holds extraordinary session in Brussels to discuss the EU's action to combat coronavirus - 0700 GMT. ** JAKARTA - Indonesian Foreign minister Retno Marsudi and head of the national disaster agency chief Doni Monardo, who also chairs the coronavirus task force, will host a streamed briefing of foreign correspondents - 0630 GMT. ** BRUSSELSEU Economics and Finance ministers holds a video conference .

LISBON - Portugal's finance minister and Eurogroup Chief Mario Centeno speaks at a parliamentary committee in Lisbon. ZAGREB – Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers (trade) meeting – 0800 GMT.

VATICAN CITY – 93rd birthday of Pope Benedict. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY APRIL 17

** GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak - 1400 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank virtually (to Apr. 19).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 19

** RIYADH - Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies speak by video conference to address the impact of the new coronavirus on the global health sector and society. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 10th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 21 ** BRUSSELSEU sport ministers hold video conference.

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 94th birthday. PARIS – 59th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 23

BRUSSELS – EU leaders will follow up by video conference on the EU's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 24 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 27

BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28).

BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 7 ZAGREB - A summit between the EU and Western Balkan countries is held in the Croatian capital Zagreb. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 9 MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 10

POLAND - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 14 WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 17 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 25 ** BRUSSELSEU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to May 26).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 26

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 28 ** BRUSSELSEU Competitiveness Council meeting (to May 29). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4 ** BRUSSELSEU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to June 5). ** BRUSSELSEU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Transport) meeting (to June 5). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY , JUNE 5 ** BRUSSELSEU Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Telecommunications). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

