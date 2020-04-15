North Korea hacking threatens U.S., other countries, international financial system -U.S. State Dept.

The U.S. State Department, Treasury, and Department of Homeland Security Issues, along with the FBI, issued an advisory on Wednesday about North Korean cyber threats that called particular attention to banking and finance.

"North Korea’s malicious cyber activities threaten the United States and countries around the world and, in particular, pose a significant threat to the integrity and stability of the international financial system," the State Department said in a statement on the advisory.

