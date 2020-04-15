Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police searching for perpetrators of stone pelting incident : SP Moradabad

The police is searching for the perpetrators of stone pelting at an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in the district, said Amit Kumar Anand, SP Moradabad.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:50 IST
Police searching for perpetrators of stone pelting incident : SP Moradabad
Amit Kumar Anand, SP Moradabad speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The police is searching for the perpetrators of stone pelting at an ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in the district, said Amit Kumar Anand, SP Moradabad. Kumar said that police is investigating the matter and searching for the persons involved on the basis of CCTV footage.

"We have arrested some people including women who were involved in pelting stones at the medical team. The police is investigating the matter and search has been initiated on the basis of CCTV footage. All the people will be punished according to their crime," said SP. Earlier in the day, three people including a doctor and a pharmacist have suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg.

Taking strong cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act. "Doctors, health workers and officers and workers associated with sanitation works, police officers are working day and night at this time of crisis," said Chief Minister Yogi in a statement.

Amit Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Moradabad, has said that strict action will be taken after identifying those who were involved in the incident. "Some members of the medical team have received injuries. There is a violation of Section 144 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act. Action will be taken under the National Security Act," said Pathak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

A virus that hits all faiths tests religion's tie to science

Tanzanias president claimed the coronavirus cannot sit in the body of Christ. Israels health minister dismissed a potential curfew by saying that the Messiah will come and save us. A global Muslim missionary movement held mass gatherings...

Delhi govt selects 10 bureaucrats for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address issues of migrants: Official.

Delhi govt selects 10 bureaucrats for coordination with resident commissioners of states to address issues of migrants Official....

Maha govt was ready to send back migrant workers: Cong leader

Senior Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan on Wednesday claimed the Maharashtra government was ready to send migrant workers back to their native states in view of the lockdown, but respective chief ministers were not ready to accept ...

Germany plans partial reopening of shops and schools - sources

Germany wants to allow some shops to reopen next week while keeping social distancing rules in place, said two participants in a video conference on Wednesday between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germanys 16 states.Retailer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020