Tajikistan seeks IMF emergency assistance -fund executive

Tajikistan has applied for the International Monetary Fund's emergency financing, becoming the second Central Asian nation to do so during the global crisis prompted by the new coronavirus outbreak, an IMF executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Authorities in Tajikistan have requested access to the facility," said Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, referring to the fund's quick-access assistance programmes. Azour said the former Soviet republic - which has so far confirmed no coronavirus cases on its soil - could potentially receive the equivalent of its IMF quota which stands at about $240 million.

"We are accelerating the process in order to provide a timely response," Azour said, adding that the process was separate from talks on a long-term programme for Tajikistan which have dragged on for years. Neighbouring Kyrgyzstan, which has already received $121 million from the IMF, has asked to double the sum fully utilising its own quota, Azour said by telephone from Washington.

Uzbekistan is "exploring" such an option but has so far made no request, he said. The Tashkent government, however, has announced plans to borrow a total of $1.1 billion from several other institutions such as the World Bank. The IMF this week sharply cut growth outlooks for all the economies in the Central Asian region wedged between Russia and China and urged them to focus on protecting public health and engines of economic growth amid the double whammy of coronavirus disruptions and the plunge in oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.