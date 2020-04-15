Plasma technique on trial basis for treating COVID-19 patients in Delhi : Baijal

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday said that plasma technique will be used on a trial basis for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients in the national capital. "Delhi to use plasma technique for treatment on trial basis to save life of critical COVID-19 patients. Advised all to strictly adhere to SOPs/guidelines and protocols issued by MoHFW while dealing with COVID-19 patients," tweeted Baijal.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the management of coronavirus patients in Delhi with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others. "Reviewed COVID-19 Patient Management in Delhi with Hon'ble CM Delhi @ArvindKejriwal, Dy CM Minister Health, CS and Health Teams of COVID Hospitals. Health deptt to establish strong communication network between hospitals to collate real time data and swiftly plan resource mobilization," Baijal tweeted.

"Also reviewed enforcement of lockdown with CS, Delhi and CP, Delhi. Our focus is to ensure lockdown compliance strictly as per guidance of Hon'ble PM and directions of Government of India to break chain of transmission of COVID-19 while maintaining supply of essentials," read his another tweet. India's tally of coronavirus cases has gone up to 11,933, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Out of the total, 10,197 cases are active while 1,344 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated, and 392 people have succumbed to the virus. According to the ministry, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 2,687 cases of which 259 patients have been cured/discharged while 178 patients have lost their lives.

Delhi comes in at the second position with 1,561 cases of which 30 patients have recovered while 30 patients have died. Tamil Nadu is the third state with 1,204 cases of which 81 have recovered and 12 have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

