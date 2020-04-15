Left Menu
ITBP, QRT deployed to prevent unnecessary movement of people: Dehradun SP

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Quick Response Team (QRT) have been deployed to prevent unnecessary movement of people amid the lockdown, said Shweta Choubey, Dehradun Superintendent of Police, on Wednesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:20 IST
Dehradun SP Shweta Choubey speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Quick Response Team (QRT) have been deployed to prevent unnecessary movement of people amid the lockdown, said Shweta Choubey, Dehradun Superintendent of Police, on Wednesday. "A window of 7 am-1 pm was given for movement of essential services. Though this window remains open during the second phase of the lockdown, further restrictions have been put to curtail unnecessary movement," Choubey told ANI.

She further said, "At several points, QRT and ITBP personnel have been deployed at major points in the city to keep a check on unnecessary movement of people during the lockdown." Legal action is being taken on people found violating the lockdown norms, she added.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus cases. (ANI)

