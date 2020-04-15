Centre promises helpline number for medical staff

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of the petitions in connection with the case of providing better facilities to deal with COVID-19 crisis after the Centre submitted that a helpline number will be generated for grievances of medical staff.

The decision by the apex court bench was taken after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that one helpline number will be given and any aggrieved healthcare staff can call on that helpline for grievances, which may be related to non-availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, salary cut and eviction by the house owners.

The petitions were filed by the United Nurses Association and the Indian Nurses Professional Association among others, seeking directions to the Centre for implementing a comprehensive policy for protecting and safeguarding healthcare workers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

