Chandigarh declared hotspot, Punjab Guv orders ban on spitting at public places

After Central Government declared Chandigarh as hotspot district over the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday ordered a total ban on spitting in public places.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:02 IST
Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After Central Government declared Chandigarh as hotspot district over the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Governor of Punjab and Administrator Chandigarh, VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday ordered a total ban on spitting in public places. During a Daily War Room meeting, VP Singh Badnore was briefed about the Central Government's decision to declare Chandigarh as a hotspot district. "A total ban on spitting in public places has been imposed with immediate effect," said an official statement.

The statement further read, "All officers have been directed to ensure that instructions received from the government are strictly implemented. Principal Secretary Home was directed to issue the necessary notification in this regard." The meeting was attended to by Manoj Parida, Adviser, UT, Chandigarh and Sanjay Beniwal, Director General of Police at Raj Bhawan. The Administrator also interacted with Arun Gupta, Principal Secretary (Home), AK Sinha, Finance Secretary, KK Yadav, Commissioner, CMC and Mandip Singh Brar, Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, Deputy Commissioner's of Mohali and Panchkula, Director, PGIMER, Director Health Services, and Director Principal, GMCH through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the Administrator was informed that as on date, 12 active coronavirus cases are under treatment in Chandigarh. Badnore directed all the three medical institutions to ensure that the safety of the doctors and health workers is given top priority. He suggested the use of new technology for quick testing of cases as authorized by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Deputy Commissioner, Mohali was directed to maintain strict containment norms in Jawaharnagar and Jagatpura. (ANI)

