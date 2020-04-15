Workers living at Yamuna Ghat shifted to night shelter: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said that workers who were living at Yamuna Ghat have been shifted to various night shelters across Delhi. "On orders of Delhi CM, all of these workers have been taken to the night shelters set up across Delhi. They'll be kept there now and food will be provided to all of them. If any worker anywhere in Delhi faces any problem, our government will take care of them," Sisodia told ANI.

He said that earlier we received the information about some workers who were stuck at a construction site, the government contacted and provided food to them. "I appeal to every citizen of Delhi if they see any person in distress inform the government. We will take care of them," he said. (ANI)

