Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF board approves creation of new short-term liquidity line

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 04:08 IST
IMF board approves creation of new short-term liquidity line

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that its executive board had approved creation of a new short-term liquidity line to help member countries with strong fundamentals deal with the new coronavirus pandemic.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the facility would provide a revolving and renewable backstop for member countries with very strong policies and fundamentals, who needed short-term and moderate support with their balance of payments.

She said the instrument would allow the Fund to provide revolving access of up to 145 percent of a country's quota, filling "a critical gap in the Fund's toolkit."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia carried out anti-satellite missile test -U.S. military

Russia carried out a test of an anti-satellite missile on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, calling it an example of the threats the United States faced in space.The move comes as officials have said that space will increasingly become an ...

Trump threatens to adjourn U.S. Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to either force the U.S. Congress to formally adjourn, or return to the Capitol despite the coronavirus pandemic, saying he was frustrated lawmakers were not in Washington to confirm his n...

Trump threatens to adjourn Congress to push through nominations

President Donald Trump threatened on Wednesday to adjourn the House and Senate to allow him to appoint officials whose nominations he claimed were being blocked by Democrats in CongressI will exercise my constitutional authority to adjourn ...

268 British nationals stranded in Kerala airlifted to London

As many as 268 British citizens stranded in Kerala due to the nationwide lockdown were airlifted by British Airways on Wednesday from Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin International Airports. The flight took off from Thiruvananthapuram to Londo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020