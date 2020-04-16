IMF board approves creation of new short-term liquidity line

IMF board approves creation of new short-term liquidity lineReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 04:08 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that its executive board had approved creation of a new short-term liquidity line to help member countries with strong fundamentals deal with the new coronavirus pandemic.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the facility would provide a revolving and renewable backstop for member countries with very strong policies and fundamentals, who needed short-term and moderate support with their balance of payments.
She said the instrument would allow the Fund to provide revolving access of up to 145 percent of a country's quota, filling "a critical gap in the Fund's toolkit."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- International Monetary Fund
- Kristalina Georgieva