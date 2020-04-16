YSRCP MLA attempts to enter Andhra from Karnataka with over 30 people

YSRCP MLA from Kanigiri, Burra Madhusudan Yadav attempted to cross the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border along with a group of people, in violation of the lockdown orders in the wake of COVID-19, police said. Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday stopped at the Cheekalabailu check post in Chittoor district, the MLA who was travelling from Bengaluru into Andhra Pradesh without a travel pass in a vehicle along with four of his family members. He was accompanied by five other vehicles in which another 35 members.

"Kanigiri MLA Burra Madhusudan Yadav was coming from Bangalore to Andhra Pradesh. He was in a vehicle along with four of his family members. He was followed by another five vehicles in which another 35 members were present. When all of them reached the Cheekalabailu check post, the police there did not allow the MLA and his convoy," Madanapalle DSP Ravi Manoharachary told ANI over the phone. The MLA reportedly had a verbal altercation with the police, who did not let him go ahead. Manoharachary, said he then reached the spot and talked with the MLA. Finally, the MLA and his family were given a pass and allowed into Andhra Pradesh.

However, the legislator sent his followers and their family members back to Bengaluru, the police official said. The police, however, did not mention the alleged verbal altercation. (ANI)

