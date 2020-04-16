Delhi Police constable alleges SHO hit him after argument as he was not wearing mask
A Delhi Police constable has accused his senior officer of hitting him with a baton for not wearing a mask while on duty.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 11:56 IST
A Delhi Police constable has accused his senior officer of hitting him with a baton for not wearing a mask while on duty. The constable alleged that Prem Nagar Police Station SHO hit him after they got into an argument as the constable was not wearing a mask.
An argument broke out between the SHO and his constable at Durga Chowk in Delhi's Rohini District on Monday night. The constable has accused the SHO of hitting him with a baton during the argument which broke out after the SHO confronted the constable for not wearing a mask on while on duty, informed Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini), SD Mishra.
An investigation is being conducted into the incident, and the required action will be taken after the investigation, police said. In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Delhi government has made it compulsory for people to wear masks while stepping out of their houses. (ANI)
