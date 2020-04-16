3 blocks of Police Colony in Delhi's Model town identified as containment zone
Three blocks of the Police Colony area in Delhi's Model Town have been identified as containment zone after a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, his wife and their child resding there, tested positive for COVID-19, police said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:46 IST
Three blocks of the Police Colony area in Delhi's Model Town have been identified as containment zone after a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, his wife and their child resding there, tested positive for COVID-19, police said. The G, H and I blocks of the Police Colony have been quarantined, Vijayanta Arya, DCP North-West Delhi has confirmed.
The wife of the Sub-Inspector is a nurse at a hospital. Delhi Police is now identifying the people who came in contact with them.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,578 COVID-19 cases in Delhi, including 40 cured/discharged/migrated and 32 deaths. (ANI)
