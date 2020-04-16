Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh govt issued over 29,000 ration cards since lockdown came into effect

The Chhattisgarh government has issued over 29,000 ration cards since the imposition of the lockdown in the state, according to an official statement.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:11 IST
Chhattisgarh govt issued over 29,000 ration cards since lockdown came into effect
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Chhattisgarh government has issued over 29,000 ration cards since the imposition of the lockdown in the state, according to an official statement. The countrywide lockdown has been imposed to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

"A total of 29,683 new ration cards have been created by the food department in the state since the start of the lockdown and the names of about 44,394 new members have been added to the reprepared ration cards," read the statement. So far, 8.82 lakh people have been provided food and about 8.75 lakh people have been provided free ration through the district administrations during the lockdown.

The Chief Minister has asked all the collectors of various districts of the state to provide food grains to all the people on time, it further read. The officials of the Food Department informed that the state government is distributing lump sum rice for the months of April and May to the ration card holders of Antyodaya, priority, single destitute, disabled and Annapurna category.

Apart from this, rice is also being distributed to the general category ration cardholders at a discounted rate of Rs 10 per kg. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists begin prisoner swap

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started a prisoner swap, the office of Ukraines president said on Thursday.It is the first swap of 2020 and Ukraine will take back 19 of its citizens, the presi...

As virus hits Japan, deflation risks grow while bars, restaurants ail

For someone like Sumako Furihata, who owns two small restaurants in Tokyos Akasaka nightlife district, the coronavirus health crisis has been a nightmare that crushed sales and put her in a difficult situation. Many of her rivals in the dis...

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX in flux before U.S. jobless claims, China GDP

Emerging markets in Europe and the Middle East made small gains on Thursday, while their Asian counterparts fell after the International Monetary Fund forecast no economic growth in Asia for 2020. Investors held off large trades before econ...

Dutch study suggests 3% of population may have coronavirus antibodies

A study of Dutch blood donors has found that around 3 have developed antibodies against the new coronavirus, health authorities said on Thursday, an indication of what percentage of the Dutch population may have already had the disease. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020