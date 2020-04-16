Akhilesh Yadav urges people to come forward for COVID-19 examination

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged people to come forward for examination if they have symptoms of coronavirus. He also urged COVID-19 patients to cooperate with the healthcare workers treating them in hospitals.

"Those who are showing signs of coronavirus symptoms must come forward for self-examination. They should cooperate and respect the doctors who are saving lives by putting their own at risk," he tweeted. Yadav said that the government should move forward in combating the menace by "winning the trust of the people and not by scaring them."

According to the Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 735 cases so far, out which 51 have been cured. A total of 11 people have died due to the virus. With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark, with the count at 12,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.