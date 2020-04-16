Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Centre's stand on man's plea to take wife to Chennai for cancer treatment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:01 IST
HC seeks Centre's stand on man's plea to take wife to Chennai for cancer treatment

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to a man's plea seeking permission to transport his critically ill wife to Chennai by air ambulance for cancer treatment. Justice Rekha Palli listed the matter for hearing on Thursday on the limited aspect of permission for travel to Chennai and sought the Centre's stand on it.

The court said the other relief sought by the man for reimbursement of the cost of treatment at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai would be considered later. He had sought reimbursement of the treatment costs under the Delhi government employees health scheme of which he is a member.

During the hearing on Monday, the man told the court that his wife, who is suffering from carcinoma, has been advised proton therapy at the hospital in Chennai and he had forwarded to the Delhi government all the details, including estimated costs, for grant of requisite permission for the treatment. However, as he received no response, he had to approach the court, he said.

He also told the court that as his wife needs the treatment at the earliest, he is willing to travel to Chennai and bear the therapy costs, but it should be reimbursed later in accordance with the health scheme rules. The Delhi government, represented by its additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan, told the court that it will endeavour to expeditiously process his request, in accordance with the rules, within one week from Monday.

The court gave Delhi government a week's time to file its reply on the aspect of reimbursement of the treatment costs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu visits Ludhiana mandi

Punjab Food and Civil Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Thursday visited the Khanna Mandi here, where the crop procurement procedure by the government, from farmers, has begun. Procurement process has begun from yesterday. Our target i...

Coronavirus: Start-ups by IIT-KGP alumni unveil tech to fight pandemic

Two start-ups by IIT Kharagpur alumni have developed technologies to offer assistance towards surveillance, sanitisation and dissemination of official information related to novel coronavirus. In one such initiative, alumnus Debayan Saha ha...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Who gets to restart the U.S. economyThe tug-of-war over who gets to reopen the worlds largest economy - President Donald Trump or state governors - enters its next round on Thursda...

COVID-19 crisis hits sale and supply of mangoes in Hyderabad

The coronavirus outbreak has also hit the sales and supply of mangoes in Hyderabad, adversely affecting traders and farmers. Due to low crop yield, the supply of mangoes has gone down. Last year, around the same time, over 500 to 600 vehicl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020