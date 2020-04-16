Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID lockdown: Indian Army to observe no movement till April 19, religious, cultural functions cancelled till May 3

The Indian Army has issued detailed instructions to its personnel and formations in compliance with the country's second phase of lockdown which lasts till May 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:20 IST
COVID lockdown: Indian Army to observe no movement till April 19, religious, cultural functions cancelled till May 3
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army has issued detailed instructions to its personnel and formations in compliance with the country's second phase of lockdown which lasts till May 3. All military establishments, cantonments, formation headquarters and units will observe strict "No Movement" till April 19 and only personnel connected with provision of essential services will be allowed to move in this time period.

However, this will not hinder any operational tasks of the formations or units which will be conducted with the requisite strength. As per the instructions, till April 19, within the Army Headquarters (HQ), only the Military Operations, Military Intelligence, Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement branches will function, to carry out operational and COVID-19 related tasks. However, duration of stay and strength within these branches will be at bare minimum.

The remaining branches will work from home and any specific task can be handled on a case to case basis. These orders will remain valid till 19 April 2020. Within the Command Headquarters, only manpower, logistics and operations branch will function with skeletal staff, barring Northern and Eastern Command, where additionally the intelligence branch will also function.

From April 19 to May 3, offices in Army HQ, Command HQ and formation HQ 'may' start functioning at 50 per cent strength. The Directorate General Medical Services (Army) will continue functioning at full strength to provide a robust response to COVID-19. All medical establishments and hospitals will continue functioning at full strength.

All training activities and temporary duties will remain suspended till May 3. Directions on actions to be taken post May 3 will be issued on receipt of fresh orders from the government. As per the instructions, all social, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings to be suspended till May 3. No religious congregations, regimental or ceremonial functions will be permitted.

The offices falling in 'Hotspots or Containment Zones' will observe strict "No Movement" till they are denotified. Exceptions to be given will depend on the local military authority. The Indian Armed Forces have been at the forefront of the government's fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu visits Ludhiana mandi

Punjab Food and Civil Supply Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Thursday visited the Khanna Mandi here, where the crop procurement procedure by the government, from farmers, has begun. Procurement process has begun from yesterday. Our target i...

Coronavirus: Start-ups by IIT-KGP alumni unveil tech to fight pandemic

Two start-ups by IIT Kharagpur alumni have developed technologies to offer assistance towards surveillance, sanitisation and dissemination of official information related to novel coronavirus. In one such initiative, alumnus Debayan Saha ha...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Who gets to restart the U.S. economyThe tug-of-war over who gets to reopen the worlds largest economy - President Donald Trump or state governors - enters its next round on Thursda...

COVID-19 crisis hits sale and supply of mangoes in Hyderabad

The coronavirus outbreak has also hit the sales and supply of mangoes in Hyderabad, adversely affecting traders and farmers. Due to low crop yield, the supply of mangoes has gone down. Last year, around the same time, over 500 to 600 vehicl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020